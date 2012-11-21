Hero-U reaches Kickstarter goal; stretch goals detailed

If the promise of an old school turn-based RPG by the creators of Sierra's Quest for Glory sounds appealing to you, then you'll rejoice at the news that Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption has reached its $400,000 Kickstarter funding goal , rendering its completion a dead certainty.

Developed by two of Quest for Glory's lead designers - Lori and Cory Cole - you still have the opportunity to help fund it via PayPal , with several stretch goals announced including a Companion Meep (described as a "Tamagotchi-like pet that you need to feed, groom and be nice to") for $500,000, voice acting for $600,000 and French, Italian, German and Spanish localisation for $700,000.