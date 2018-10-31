Popular

Here's your first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in the Witcher TV series

By

Hmmm.

Here it is, our first glimpse of television Geralt. He emerges from the darkness, looks into the camera, then turns and takes a swig of the good stuff.

First impressions. Looks a bit young doesn't he? Perhaps the TV show will cover adventures earlier in the Witcher's career. Second impressions: that's... quite a wig. Third impressions: get a beard on that man. Fourth impressions: seriously though, the wig.

The show is still early in production and it's likely to air sometime in 2020, so there's plenty of time for Cavill to grizzle up a bit. For more details here's everything we know about the Netflix Witcher series. What do you think about his look? Here's Geralt from The Witcher 3.

Tom Senior

