Here's your first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in the Witcher TV series

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkPOctober 31, 2018

Here it is, our first glimpse of television Geralt. He emerges from the darkness, looks into the camera, then turns and takes a swig of the good stuff.

First impressions. Looks a bit young doesn't he? Perhaps the TV show will cover adventures earlier in the Witcher's career. Second impressions: that's... quite a wig. Third impressions: get a beard on that man. Fourth impressions: seriously though, the wig.

The show is still early in production and it's likely to air sometime in 2020, so there's plenty of time for Cavill to grizzle up a bit. For more details here's everything we know about the Netflix Witcher series. What do you think about his look? Here's Geralt from The Witcher 3.