Here's what Ebonheart will look like in Morrowind Rebirth 3.0

Morrowind Rebirth

Elder Scrolls games never die. Instead, they're polished and retextured forever—kind of like Meryl Streep in Death Becomes Her, only without all the rotting.

Morrowind Rebirth, the long-running Morrowind overhaul mod has posted a single screenshot of its upcoming 3.0 release. It offers a taste of the improvements planned for the Imperial stronghold of Ebonheart.

In case you're suffering a bout of the nostalgia, here—courtesy of UESP—is what vanilla Ebonheart looks like.

MW-place-Ebonheart Plaza

That's quite the improvement.

Morrowind Rebirth overhauls the visuals of the third Elder Scrolls game, and adds a bunch of new weapons, items, creatures and fixes. You can see a round-up of its existing features courtesy of the trailer below.

The 3.0 release is due "soon".

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
