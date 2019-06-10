Here's how much the Halo games will cost on PC

Our James Davenport played a short demo of Halo Reach at E3 and first impressions are that it seemed like a good port, which is always nice to hear. Microsoft have released some more info about the Master Chief Collection on PC and that includes the price. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 4, and Halo: Reach will be $US10 each on both Steam and the Microsoft Store, while Halo 3: ODST will be $US5, though that's only the campaign. Additionally, anyone with an Xbox Game Pass for PC will get each game as part of that subscription.

Microsoft also add that, "Players will have flexibility to purchase any or all the games at any point along the way as they become available."

Now it's just a matter of when.