Here's classic Doom with ray tracing

Audio player loading…

I know we're all well past the part where ray tracing any given game is startling and cool, but every time I see a new game ray traced I can't help but be startled and say "that's cool." Sorry, I think I'm just built this way.

Anyway, modder sultim_t has taken the classic Doom and added ray tracing. So you, yes you, can now enjoy one of the great shooters but with flashy lighting. Using the PrBoom sourceport, sultim_t added the dynamic lighting system to Doom's first three chapters. Since Doom is open source and all, it's free, and you can download it for free and play it with pretty minimal technical knowhow.

Let's just ray trace everything at this point. I mean, why not, right? Old games? Ray trace it. Your phone interface? Ray traced. Refrigerator panel? Ray traced. Dog? Ray trace.

You can find PrBoom: Ray Traced on sultim-t's github.