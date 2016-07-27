Here's a new System Shock Remastered stream featuring Warren Spector

The System Shock Remastered crowdfunding campaign has already met and exceeded its $900,000 target, with the current figure sitting at an impressive $1,222,754 and rising. To celebrate, Night Dive Studios hosted a marathon three hour livestream earlier today, and in addition to commentating the pre-alpha demo we've all already played, Warren Spector himself turned up to comment on the new game, and to do a walkthrough of the original System Shock.

The stream is embedded above, and is well worth watching if you've got a passing interest in both the original and the remake. There's obviously plenty of interest: that $1,222,000 figure above is still rising, and the studio announced a bunch of new stretch goals recently. Hitting $1.3 million will introduce "additional locations" and an "expanded narrative", while $2.3 million will usher in full mod support.

There are plenty more goals, but on the upper end of the spectrum, if the game manages to reach $3 million in the next 40 hours it'll come with Vive and Oculus Rift support. That'd be a miraculous turnaround, but hey: it could happen.