Here's 7 minutes of System Shock remake gameplay

The rather-long-awaited System Shock remake has a new length of gameplay out for your eyeballs to peruse, following our brave hacker through the bowels of Research for seven minutes. It's a nice slice of game, showing off some hacking, some exploring, a bit of finding alternate routes, and even some popping off a few rounds at cyborgs and mutants. It's a nice reminder of how far Nightdive has taken the remake over the extended development—I'm a big fan of these UI improvements, personally.

It ends with the player emptying their shotgun ammo into a giant robot they have no hope of defeating. How nice.

We recently sat down with Nightdive Studios to talk about the demo of System Shock, going into details like the dismemberment system, the cyberspace minigames, and the return of the dynamic music system. You can check out the demo on a few platforms, but it's a good one—a contributor to the feeling that game demos are back, baby.

System Shock is a seminal game in the history of shooters, the one that branched off and made the immersive sim genre that later gave us games like Bioshock, Dishonored, and more. It's the story of a hacker who wakes up on a space station, Citadel Station, and finds a world of cybernetic horrors under the control of the AI SHODAN—one of PC Gaming's most iconic antagonists.

You can find Nightdive Studios' remake of System Shock on Epic, GOG, and Steam.