Here's 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West, which is probably coming to PC someday

Sony debuted 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay in its State of Play presentation today, which you can watch above.

Forbidden West has not been announced for PC, but we have good reason to believe it'll eventually land on our favorite platform. Horizon: Zero Dawn was a former PlayStation exclusive that hit PC three years after its console debut, and performed admirably. According to a Sony Investor presentation, the Horizon PC port gave the company a 250% return on its investment, which is to say it gave Sony a very good reason to do it all again.

And again it did with Days Gone, which had its own successful PC debut a few weeks ago. We're also getting a PC version of Uncharted 4, according to the same investor presentation, which is basically like Nintendo announcing Mario's coming to the damn computer.

We feel pretty confident assuming that the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn will also come to PC one day, though probably years after it hits the PlayStation 5 sometime in 2021 .

The State of Play debuted 14 minutes of gameplay, and it looks pretty nice. I'm getting flashbacks to those old Crysis vegetation tech demos with how lush Forbidden West looks. The leaves are both green and numerous.

We also got a quick survey of some additions and changes to how Horizon plays. Mounted combat looks like a big deal, with enemies now riding machines, from little robo dinos to massive robo mammoths. It looks like climbing and combat are more closely integrated, with Aloy popping off arrows while scrambling up walls. There's a glider now too, because every game needs a glider in this post Breath of the Wild world.

Underwater navigation looks like a marquee feature, both as part of your usual open world exploration and for stealthy combat purposes. We'll get some combat additions, as expected, like special moves and new gadgets. My favorite's the goop launcher. Aloy fires off a nasty pod at the mammoth and it explodes, gumming up the works.

Overall it looks like a safe sequel, expanding in natural ways without totally redesigning the original Horizon. I'm looking forward to playing it with mouse-aim, hopefully sometime before I turn 40.