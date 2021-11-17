Henry Cavill will 'absolutely' do 7 seasons of The Witcher if Netflix will let him

In 2019, The Witcher showunner Lauren Hissrich said she had a seven-season plan for the show laid out in her head. It seemed awfully optimistic at the time, since the first season of the show still hadn't aired at that point, but then it turned out to be pretty fantastic, and more importantly a big hit, and now the idea doesn't seem entirely out of reach.

The good news for fans is that series star Henry Cavill is ready to go for all seven seasons if Netflix decides to carry through with it. "Absolutely," Cavill told The Hollywood Reporter. "As long as we can keep telling great stories which honor [Witcher author Andrzej] Sapkowski’s work."

In the same interview, Hissrich confirmed Cavill's recent comments about portraying a more "intellectual" Geralt in the second season of The Witcher, and credited him for helping flesh out the idea.

"A lot of the notes he was sending to me [after season one] were about Geralt’s dialogue—could he, first of all, say more," Hissrich said. "Everybody came out of season one laughing and loving Geralt’s fuming. But Henry was saying that when you read the books you spend a lot of time in Geralt’s head. So how can we put that on the page? Meanwhile, I wanted to tell the story of him becoming a father figure to Ciri. So those two things coalesced wonderfully. He opens up to get Ciri to trust him, by speaking his mind and his heart more."

Cavill is very busy these days—along with his commitment to The Witcher, he's also signed to star in a reboot of Highlander, portray Sherlock Holmes in a sequel to the Netflix film Enola Holmes, and will lead an ensemble cast in the upcoming spy film Argylle—but despite all that, he also said he'd enjoy playing a character in a Marvel superhero film—a very specific character.

"I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that—like the way they modernized Captain America," Cavill said. "There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British."

The Witcher season 2 will debut on December 17, and will feature more characters (including Geralt's pals Vesemir, Eskel, and Lambert) and a trip to the fabled fortress of Kaer Morhen. We are very much looking forward to it.