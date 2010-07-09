Help test a game: Big Match Striker

Big Match Striker is a new online football game, and it's a really interesting idea. Think of it as Theme Hospital crossed with Football Manager, then crossed again with a pub trivia game - all hosted online. The guys who are making it at Supermassive need help testing it, and they've opened up their first beta to PC Gamer readers .

If you hop over to the site and sign up for the beta, they're about to start their first season. What's really cool is how they're generating their questions - they use live football updates to create trivia on the fly. So, every day, they'll have new questions based on what happened in the latest matches - and they're aiming to be just a couple of hours behind the results.

The game will, as is everything else these days, be free-to-play. It's got to be worth a punt? Anyway - here's their latest trailer. Go, sign up, have a play, and let us and them know what you think .