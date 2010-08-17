Hell freezes over: Microsoft's "return to PC gaming"

We're live at Gamescom, where Microsoft have just revealed two new PC games. Insane, I know. They're revivals of two classic franchises. Age of Empires and Flight Sim, named Age of Empires Online and Microsoft Flight respectively.

Update: Microsoft's Phil Spencer has said this about their "return to PC gaming" at Gamescom:

“Today, we're bringing powerful, inventive gaming experiences to the Windows-based PC. Over the years, our PC heritage captured the hearts and minds of millions of players. Reinventing these iconic franchises with social, shared experiences at their core marks the beginning of our return to PC gaming in bold new ways.”

Triumphant return, or frightened peace offering? We'll keep you updated.