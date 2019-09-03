Hearthstone's next solo adventure is Tombs of Terror

Just as singleplayer mission bundle The Dalaran Heist followed the Rise of Shadows, Hearthstone's latest expansion Saviors of Uldum is being followed by Tombs of Terror. This fully voice-acted solo adventure will star the League of Explorers as the adventurous archaeologists explore the ruins and cities of Uldum, with hero-specific artifacts as the rewards. Those artifacts will come in handy when they come up against the four Plague Lords in multi-phase boss fights, one at the climax of each chapter.

The League of Explorers will take the form of "dual-class heroes," which are new to Tomb of Terrors. Elise Starseeker will combine the abilities of Priest and Druid, dino-tamer Brann Bronzebeard is both Warrior and Hunter, Reno Jackson the Relicologist is Rogue and Mage, and Sir Finley Mrrgglton of the Sands is a murloc who combines both Paladin and Shaman.

"We've always carried a torch for the classic dungeon crawl and with Tombs of Terror, we set out to create our deepest and most replayable Solo Adventure yet," says Blizzard president J. Allen Brack. "With so many new deckbuilding options to unlock for the dual-class heroes and all of the signature treasures to acquire, we hope players love exploring the Tombs of Terror again and again."

Beating a chapter will net three Saviors of Uldum card packs, and players who beat all four chapters will get a golden Classic pack as well as a unique card back, and unlock a final battle.

The first chapter of Tombs of Terror, the Lost City of the Tol'vir, will be available for free on September 17. This one sets Reno Jackson up against the Murloc Plague Lord. The subsequent three chapters each feature a different hero, and will be released weekly for 700 in-game gold or $7 each. There's also a launch bundle with the complete set available for $15, and a $20 pre-purchase version that adds a random Saviors of Uldum Legendary and a League of Explorers card back.