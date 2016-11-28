Hearthstone's Mean Streets of Gadgetzan set goes live this Thursday

Blizzard said last week that the upcoming Hearthstone expansion Mean Streets of Gadgetzan will be out in early December, and it clearly wasn't kidding. As part of a Twitch card reveal stream which just finished, it was announced that the set will go live worldwide on December 1, which is this Thursday. All 132 cards have now been revealed, and we'll be updating our gallery of them shortly. You can see the majority here now.

The main talking point from the stream was how crazy the Druid Jade Golem deck was. It works by summoning jade dude who grow in size with each accompanying synergy card, a strategy that seemed particularly effective when combo'd with powerful Legendary minions Brann Bronzebeard and Fandral Staghelm.

Whether or not currently strong meta decks like Midrange Shaman will let you live long enough to pull off jade shenanigans remains to be seen, but expect to see a lot of players trying to find out later this week. Probably the single most spectacular card shown was Krul the Unshackled (right), whose Battlecry effect plays every demon in your hand onto the board. Demonlock is back on, boys!