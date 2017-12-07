Hearthstone: Kobolds & Catacombs is live in North America and Europe

The Hearthstone expansion Kobolds & Catacombs was slated to go live later today in North America, and not until tomorrow in Europe. Here's an early holiday surprise, then—Blizzard says it's live in both regions now.

Kobolds & Catacombs is now live on NA and EU servers!🕯️December 7, 2017

Kobolds & Catacombs brings 135 new cards to the game, but our expert recently picked give that might be sleeper hits: Lesser Mithril and Lesser Emerald Spellstones, Spiteful Summoner, Arcane Tyrant, and Temporus—could be the next big thing in Hearthstone. But this one—Duskbreaker, a 4 mana 3/3 Dragon—definitely will be.

"For perspective on just how strong Duskbreaker is likely to be when the expansion launches in early December, the latest meta report from VS shows four of the five top-performing decks in the game right now are aggressive lists looking to control the early board. Within those four decks, a Duskbreaker played on curve will cleanly kill almost every minion that costs three or less (the exceptions being Druid of the Swarm, Tar Creeper, Crypt Lord, Kindly Grandmother and Darkshire Councilman)," Tim wrote in his detailed analysis of the new card. "Anything left alive must also contend with the 3/3 dragon itself, meaning the result will almost always be a full clear and put Priest firmly in control of the game."

"In short, it's really good."

Players who log into Hearthstone now that the expansion is live will be given three free Kobolds & Catacombs card packs, plus a random Legendary weapon. Details are up at playhearthstone.com. You'll also earn some free packs from trying out the new single-player Dungeon Run mode. Tim says it's a ton of fun.