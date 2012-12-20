Hawken open beta impressions and criticisms

[VAMS id="U7BUpB6JFJWRn"]

If you're expecting some holiday downtime, there sure are a lot of free games to try out right now. The latest to enter open beta is Hawken, a free-to-play mech shooter (think action, not MechWarrior) from Adhesive Games. Its publisher, Meteor Entertainment, thinks it'll be the next League of Legends , which is a crazy high bar to target. It only just released, so Hawken still has some time to show us just how high it can jump, but I've voiced my early opinions on its mechs, guns, and modes in the video above.

You can download and play Hawken now at playhawken.com .