Hawken Gamescom footage features rockets, frenzied robo-deathmatch, endless techno

We've pointed a camera at footage of someone playing the upcoming free to play mech-'em-up, Hawken, capturing four and a half minutes of robot battling from Gamescom. Apologies for the music. The camera's microphone warped the hubbub of the show floor into a continuous farting hiss, so we've replaced that with the first item that came to hand, which happens to be an endlessly looping techno skit that you might have heard in 2005, if you spent 2005 dead and hanging around half empty clubs in purgatory. I find that adding my own sound effects helps, like this: kerchunk, kerchunk, kerchunk, dakka dakka, MISSILE ATTACK.