Microsoft announced at its E3 presentation that Halo Wars 2 is coming on February 21, 2017. The game will set the crew of the Spirit of Fire against a new enemy, the Banished, headed up by a brilliant and powerful warlord named Atriox.

The game is still several months away, but a week-long public beta will actually get underway today—unfortunately, only for the Xbox One. You can check out a snippet of gameplay, however, in the multiplayer trailer below. Find out more at the Halo Waypoint.