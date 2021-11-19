Halo Infinite's memed-on Brute Craig gets a rock & roll Easter egg

When Halo Infinite's campaign trailer debuted last year, one particular blank-faced Brute became the focus of mockery as people roasted Infinite's graphics. Somehow the nickname Craig stuck, and 343 Industries embraced the meme, eventually showing off all the added detail (and added beards) they gave to Brutes over the last year. The clean-shaven expressionless Craig may be gone, but an Easter egg discovered in Infinite's campaign immortalizes him for future generations.

Youtuber Mint Blitz discovered the secret way up on top of a tower in Halo Infinite's open world. If you can make it to the roof with some precision grappling, you'll find what looks like a makeshift concert stage, including a poster for the "Craig Zeta Halo Tour 2560." It looks like Craig's quit the Spartan-fighting life to become a rockstar, and he's really getting around the ring. Each of the locations listed on the poster are actual places you can visit in the open world.

There are a couple more elements to the Easter egg, including a vinyl album on the ground with Craig's old face on it, complete with track list. And there's an electric guitar, or something that vaguely looks like one. I dunno, maybe Brutes have weird fingers.

Even if you don't care about Craig's rock tour, it's worth hunting down the concert Easter egg yourself when you play Infinite, because the rooftop is also hiding one of Halo's collectible skulls. Once you find skulls you can use them to enable campaign modifiers (like my personal favorite, Grunt Birthday Party).

I didn't find any Easter eggs in my first few hours of playing Halo Infinite's campaign, but I did keep busy grappling all around the open world and having a great time. The grappling hook really does change everything.