Halo 6 won't be shown at E3 2017

We already know that Halo 6 is coming to Windows 10. It'll be the first main entry Halo game to come to PC since Halo 2 in 2007, but we won't be able to see it anytime soon. Halo community manager Brian Jarrard confirmed on Reddit that Halo 6 won't appear at E3 next month.

"[W]e'll have a little something at E3 but it's not related to the next major entry in the franchise," Jarrard wrote. This news isn't necessarily surprising, as Xbox head Phil Spencer said we wouldn't see a new Halo first-person shooter in 2017 on the IGN Unlocked podcast this past March.

What is interesting, however, is the fact that something Halo-related will still be shown at E3. We unfortunately have no indication of what it could be, though. My hope is for The Master Chief Collection and Halo 5 to make their way to PC, but let's get real: that's probably not going to happen.

Whatever does end up happening, however, is likely to benefit PC gamers in some way, as Spencer has made it clear in the past that all first-party Microsoft games are coming to Windows. We also know that all Halo games moving forward will have splitscreen multiplayer. 343 Industries boss Bonnie Ross noted that removing the feature from Halo 5 was a mistake.

We'll of course keep you updated as more information is revealed, but for now, check out our story on Halo's weird, awkward history on PC.