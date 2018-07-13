Hacknet is free and yours to keep till tomorrow

Have you ever tried your hand at videogame hacking?

Always covering your tracks.

Carefully picking through personal information.

Keenly avoiding detection.

Never getting caught.

Everything on the line.

Taking down unscrupulous corporate entities.

Hacking through terminals.

And contesting the media's claims.

Supposedly he died suddenly.

An accident they say.

For they want to dupe the public.

Regardless of the truth.

Everything you read is a lie.

Everything you hear is a lie.

Try Hacknet for free.

Right now through Saturday, July 14.

I think you'll like it.

And, like me, you'll come away convinced you're a super hacker spy.

Look, it's Friday. This seemed like a good idea before I started.

Hacket is free to try on Steam from now through tomorrow at 10am PST / 6pm BST. Pick it up before then and it's yours to keep forever. After that, it costs £7.19/$9.99.



Here's its Steam blurb:

Hacknet is an immersive, terminal-based hacking simulator for PC. Dive down a rabbit hoIe as you follow the instructions of a recently deceased hacker, whose death may not have been the accident the media reports. Using old school command prompts and real hacking processes, you’ll solve the mystery with minimal hand-holding and a rich world full of secrets to explore.

Exploring the volatile nature of personal privacy, the prevalence of corporate greed, and the hidden powers of hackers on the internet, Hacknet delivers a true hacking simulation, while offering a support system that allows total beginners get a grasp of the real-world applications and commands found throughout the game.