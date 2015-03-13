H1Z1 diary, part 3: Battle Royale

I've tried crafting, I've tried meeting people. Time for H1Z1's main event: Battle Royale. Dozens of players are dumped onto the map—a map with no zombies—and the last one standing, wins. To keep players moving and fighting each other, poison gas starts closing in from all sides until only a tiny safe circle remains on the map.

I played a half-dozen matches this week, and found something I haven't experienced in H1Z1 yet: excitement and tension. Here's my Battle Royale journal.