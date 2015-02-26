H1Z1 diary, part 1: Neighborhood watch

Even for an early access game, H1Z1 has had a rough rollout. Technical problems and server outages, a controversial change to the airdrop system, and Sony Online Entertainment being sold to an investment firm all contributed to an uncertain start for the multiplayer survival game.

Despite this, H1Z1 remains a top seller on the Steam charts, interesting for a game that will someday be completely free to play. I dove in to take a look at its current state in this multi-part diary.