Guild Wars 2's next update is beginning to look a lot like WintersDay

Would you like to make a festival that's analogous to Christmas for your own fictional purposes. There have been so many used for various games - especially MMOs - that the list is getting pretty thin. Still up for grabs are FrostyWeek, ColdTimes and Nega-Christmas (in which children throw wooden toy soldiers into the void-like Anti-Santa, desperately hoping to quell his unfeeling hunger for matter for another year.) You can't use WintersDay, though, because Guild Wars 2 has appropriated it for their own definitely-not-Christmas celebration - one that's returning to Tyria next week.

Tixx returns for the A Very Merry Wintersday update, unlocking his airship for more toy-based hijinks. Also, for those who enjoy wrestling against a control system unsuited to fine precision, there'll be the Winter Wonderland jumping puzzle to undertake. In addition: a Toypocalypse, a choir, snowball fights, and a toxic infestation of Kessex Hills. Well, it can't all be joy and happiness.

More permanent systems changes are also in effect. The crafting skill-cap for armour is being raised to 500, giving armoursmiths, leatherworkers and tailors a chance to craft Ascended gear. On top of that, new healing skills are being added for each profession, and a balance update will re-tune traits and skills.

A Very Merry Wintersday will go live December 10th. You can read more about it on the GW2 release micro-site .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
