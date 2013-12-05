Guild Wars 2's next update is beginning to look a lot like WintersDay

Would you like to make a festival that's analogous to Christmas for your own fictional purposes. There have been so many used for various games - especially MMOs - that the list is getting pretty thin. Still up for grabs are FrostyWeek, ColdTimes and Nega-Christmas (in which children throw wooden toy soldiers into the void-like Anti-Santa, desperately hoping to quell his unfeeling hunger for matter for another year.) You can't use WintersDay, though, because Guild Wars 2 has appropriated it for their own definitely-not-Christmas celebration - one that's returning to Tyria next week.

Tixx returns for the A Very Merry Wintersday update, unlocking his airship for more toy-based hijinks. Also, for those who enjoy wrestling against a control system unsuited to fine precision, there'll be the Winter Wonderland jumping puzzle to undertake. In addition: a Toypocalypse, a choir, snowball fights, and a toxic infestation of Kessex Hills. Well, it can't all be joy and happiness.

More permanent systems changes are also in effect. The crafting skill-cap for armour is being raised to 500, giving armoursmiths, leatherworkers and tailors a chance to craft Ascended gear. On top of that, new healing skills are being added for each profession, and a balance update will re-tune traits and skills.

A Very Merry Wintersday will go live December 10th. You can read more about it on the GW2 release micro-site .