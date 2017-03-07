GTX 1080 prices drop below £500

Back when the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card launched last year, it cost well over £600. It's a super powerful card, but we liked the GTX 1070 just a little better because it offered better value for money, despite the lower specs. The GTX 1080 may have just caught up, though.

We've just unboxed Nvidia's new GTX 1080 Ti, and we'll have a full review coming later in the week. Since the announcement of Nvidia's new powerhouse, prices on GTX 1080s have dropped drastically, which is excellent news for gamers everywhere.

Right now you can grab an MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Armor OC for £486.89 on Amazon, which is a great price considering it was up at £607 two weeks ago. Nvidia is also still running a promotion which gives you the choice of picking up For Honor or Ghost Recon: Wildlands for free with selected 10 Series cards. Factor in the price of a £40—£50 game, and this is a huge saving over what you would've paid last month.

The specs on the MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Armor OC aren't the highest you'll find on third party manufacturers, but it still packs a serious punch. With a base block/boost clock speed of 1632 MHz/1771 MHz, that's a small overclock over the 1607/1733 MHz reference specs. However some cards, like the Asus ROG Strix O8G, are clocked as high as 1936 MHz.

All the GTX 1080s across the board have seen their prices fall in the past few days, so if there's a particular one you're after, chances are you'll get a nice saving on that one too.

£486.89 is the lowest price we're tracking right now in the UK for a GTX 1080, although do be careful as there are still some pesky scam prices from dodgy Amazon Marketplace sellers popping up every now and then.

If the GTX 1080 isn't what you're looking for, check out our best graphics cards deals today hub page.

