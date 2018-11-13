G.Skill lays claim to the fastest 128GB DDR4 memory kit for over-the-top builds

Let me guess, the only reason you've avoided buying a 128GB DDR4 memory kit for your PC is because you've been holding out a faster option, right? Well, good news! G.Skill just kicked things up to 4000MHz.

I'm kidding about the reason for not plunking down a garbage bag full of cash for a capacious 128GB memory kit—it's not the speed that is deterrent, it's the cost-to-benefit ratio. G.Skill doesn't announce memory pricing because of constant market fluctuation, but you can bet it won't be cheap. As a point of reference, G.Skill's slower Trident Z RGB 128GB DDR4-3466 memory kit sells for $1,599.99 on Newegg. So yeah, these capacious kits are anything but cheap.

Nevertheless, it's nice to see G.Skill pushing the envelope, if for no other reason than because it could help push down the price of more pedestrian kits.

"Dedicated to developing faster overclocking memory, G.Skill is bringing 128GB capacity kits to the speed class of DDR4-4000, while maintaining an ultra-efficient CL19-19-19-39 CAS latency and 1.35V low voltage. It is the ultimate memory solution for building a super performance computer combining the highest capacity and extreme speed," G.Skill says.

G.Skill also announced a 64GB DDR4-4266 memory kit. Like the 128GB, it consists of eight modules, except they're 8GB each instead of 16GB. Both kits use Samsung B-die ICs that have been validated on an Asus Prime X299-Deluxe II motherboard with Intel's latest 9th generation processors.

If either of these kits are what you're looking for, you'll be able to find them in the first quarter of next year from authorized distribution partners.