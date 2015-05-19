GSC Game World returns for Cossacks 3

You probably remember GSC Game World as the developers of the STALKER games. After closing in 2011, they re-emerged last year to tease an "old-fashioned, full-price" new game. That game has now been announced, and—surprise!—it's not another STALKER. Instead, it's Cossacks 3.

And they weren't kidding about "old fashioned," either, as Cossacks 3 is a "modern remake" of the original Cossacks. According to GSC's press release, it will feature overhauled mechanics and battles that support up to 10,000 units.

First released in 2001, Cossacks is a historical RTS series. Similar to Age of Empires, it features resource gathering and building construction. It also gave you thumping great big armies, which you could use to smash into other thumping great big armies.

As a remake, Cossacks 3 will again return to the 17th and 18th centuries, and feature five historical campaigns and 12 playable nations. It will also boast realistic projectile physics and randomly generated maps. It's due out at the end of the year.