Grab the great NZXT H440 case for 17 percent off

There are so many PC cases to choose from, it's easy to get confused when thinking about building your next rig. Do you want an small form factor ITX build? A full tower? A mid tower? If you're looking for a good amount of space mixed with great style and features, then you can do a lot worse than the NZXT H440. Overclockers has them on sale right now for £93, which is 17 percent off, down from £113.

The NZXT H440 is a mid tower case, and it comes with four fans pre-installed which is a real bonus and helps justify the price further. Four fans is enough for just about any system, but there's room inside the case for liquid cooling instead if that's your jam. It'll support up to 360mm cooling radiators, and both 140mm and 120mm fans. As for extra features, there's a handy shroud at the bottom of the case to improve cable management and aid in concealment, and it has a nice big side window so you can see all that beautiful hardware inside.

NZXT has been making good cases for years, and there are multiple (including the H440) in our list of 20 cases you should consider for your next PC build. We like the conservative yet stylish designs, and the simple, clever features make them easy to recommend.