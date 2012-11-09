Gorgeous platformer Fly'N coming to Steam today, despite that name

Fly'N is a recently greenlit platform game with an art style reminiscent of the beautiful Rayman: Origins (perhaps even surpassing it, to my mind). Contrary to the slightly confusing title, you don't appear to take control of a fly, but rather four buds created by the World-Trees of Helycia to defend themselves from Dyer, the cosmic garbage man. So that's cleared that up. What is clear, from the trailer at least, is that Fly'N has a rather breathtaking art style, which looks just as good in motion. Check it out after the break.

The game's due out later today on Steam, at whatever time botanical indie titles normally blossom there. In the meantime, feast your eyes on the following trailer, or head to Newgrounds to play the prequel shmup Dyer Hit World , which should shed some light on the famous cosmic garbage man. Cosmic garbage man - we'll never get tired of typing that.