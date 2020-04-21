Gorgeous and surreal bullet-hell adventure ITTA releases this week

ITTA is an isometric bullet-hell shooter with an art style quite at odds with your usual bullet-hell game. It's set in a beautiful, pastel-hued world, which is home to 18 giant foes. The main character, Itta, moves through this world at the behest of her cat — the last living member of her family. This beloved feline gifts Itta a gun: those 18 foes better watch their backs.

It only gets more unusual from there, and according to Andy's write-up earlier this year, Itta promises to be a strange, surreal, possibly discomforting experience. It seems to borrow as much from Shadow of the Colossus as it does, say, The Binding of Isaac.

It looks like it'll present a stiff challenge, but ITTA also wants to be experienced from beginning to end. To eliminate frustration you can choose to turn on invincibility or damage multipliers, and there's more than just your cat-gifted gun to use against the game's 18 bosses.

Oh, and it has a release date: April 22. It's on Steam now, and you can check out a trailer below.