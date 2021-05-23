Going Medieval is a colony sim that takes its castle-building quite seriously

Most popular colony-building games, like Rimworld or Banished, are flat. Flat! No building up, no building down, just sideways, really. Well, here's an addition to the formula: Going Medieval, prepped for release next month, has a voxel-building-game emphasis on making castles and forts and keeps and mottes and curtain walls and crenellations and suchlike.

No baileys though. Not a bailey to be seen.

It's an alternate history where instead of wiping out a smaller chunk of the world's population the black plague instead wipes out some 95% of it. Thus, repopulating the world is on, and colonies of people set out against the odds to make the world livable again. Other than vertical building, Going Medieval's real unique thing seems to be a bit of society simulation. There are a couple competing religions, and other settlements on a larger regional map, though not too much is going on with those as of yet.

It's otherwise got the things you expect from a colony builder: Peoples' moods and personalities conflict, they have vital skills, wolves and bandits raid them. Going Medieval is very much based on Rimworld—some elements are near-identical, really—but I'd expect it to get some more personality of its own over early access.

It's currently in an open beta period, which lasts until May 24th, before its release in June. You can find Going Medieval on the Foxy Voxel website or on Steam.

Build a multi-story 🏰 out of clay, wood, and stone. Your villagers will have needs, feelings, and agendas shaped by the world and its history. It's up to you to keep them content and sane. Wishlist: https://t.co/IYi1WYm5wzJoin the Discord: https://t.co/ouyuwKd66C#indiegame pic.twitter.com/5GCfCr8NECMay 22, 2020 See more