Giveaway: War of the Roses Digital Deluxe Edition

In the spirit of the season, we've teamed up with non-profit gaming clan service Gamersplatoon.net to give away a bunch of copies of War of the Roses: Digital Deluxe Edition. The game just got a very festive patch and the deluxe edition comes with the House of Lancaster DLC and an assortment of cuirasses and helms to keep your snug in these wintry times. Five copies are up for grabs each and every day between now and Christmas.

All you have to do is register a new account on Gamersplatoon.net , and credit "PC Gamer" as the referrer. Like so:

Gamersplatoon will then draw five names from their gleaming silver helm each day and issue copies of the game to the lucky winners.

Easy. Plus, Gamersplatoon is worth checking out, anyway: said to be the largest non-profit gaming organization in the world, they have a community comprised of more than 240 PC gaming clans from 18 different countries. Membership is free and gets you access to all kinds of good stuff: free game servers, clan sponsorship, free game keys for new PC games and early access to alphas and betas (they were the first community to receive access to the War Z alpha). They also have the largest TeamSpeak channel with well over 200 concurrent users at any given hour.

Here's GamersPlatoon's own explanation of its service, in consumable bullet-point form: