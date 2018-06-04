Gigabyte's Aorus RGB DDR4 kit fills those empty DDR4 slots

Last year, we wrote about the need for gaming hardware to grow up and move beyond RGB. Our pleas have clearly fallen on deaf ears, as the Computex 2018 news blitz is full of even more RGB than before. You know what's worse than RGB memory? Only filling two of your DIMM slots with RGB memory and leaving the others empty!

Gigabyte is boldly forging new ground here, with 'demo' memory modules that allow your PC to fully display its RGB capabilities. Available in June with an estimated price of $229, the Aorus RGB memory kit includes two 8GB DDR4 DIMMs plus two matching 'dummy' DIMMs that can fill the unoccupied slots.

I'm no dummy, but those bottom DIMMs are!

The kit itself is relatively tame, rated at DDR4-3200 with 16-18-18-38 timings. It uses Samsung B die, which is generally considered the best current DDR4 memory, is XMP enabled (1.35V), and has several RGB lighting effects available via the Aorus RGB Fusion Link software. It should work with all Intel X299, 300-series, and 200-series motherboards (and likely 100-series as well), and all AMD X399 and AM4 motherboards.

The price is about $50 higher than the cheapest competing RGB memory kits of similar specs, but those don't include the dummy Demo DIMMs. If you're building a new RGB PC monstrosity later this month, be on the lookout for Gigabyte's entry.