Ghost Recon Online beta key giveaway

The dictionary lists reconnaissance as a "a search made for useful military information in the field, especially by examining the ground," a common pastime of ghosts, possibly, but not an advisable tactic in Ubisoft's fierce free to play shooter, Ghost Recon Online. Staring at the floor will only get you dead.

GRO is a free to play, tactical, class-based team shooter with lots of levelling and some mad gadgets. You have to take points to earn XP and push back the enemy team, employing futuristic dome shields and microwave beams to draw enemies out of cover so you can snipe them in the head. Get a feel for the three classes in the recent Ghost Recon Online trailer and have a read of our Ghost Recon Online preview for a sense of what it's like to play.

If you'd like to try it before it's out, CVG have thousands of beta keys to give away. Head thataway for details on how to sign up for your chance to grab a slot. Good luck!