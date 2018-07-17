Get the Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers bundle for $350

The best Prime Day PC Gaming deals from Amazon, Newegg, and more include a host of hardware—from laptops to desktops, RAM to SSDs, graphics cards to motherboards. The International Data Corporation reckons this is a rebound year for AR and VR headsets, so this might be a good time to hop on board if you haven't already.
And, wouldn't you know it, the Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers bundle is on sale for $350 ($50 off) on Amazon for Prime Day. Otherwise $399, signing up for Prime nets you the discount—which can be done for free by signing up for its 30-day trial, and cancelling thereafter.
Here's everything included in the bundle:
- Get 6 free titles, including: Robo Recall, Luckyʼs Tale, Quill, Medium, Dead and Buried, and Toybox.
- Riftʼs ultra low-latency tracking offers unparalleled immersion.
- The Oculus Touch controllers bring your hands into VR, letting you interact naturally with the virtual world.
- NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater Graphics Card Required and a RAM of 8 GB+ RAM.
- Windows 8.1 or Windows 7 SP1 64 bit or newer Operating System required.
- Windows PC and internet connection required—review recommended specs to confirm system compatibility.
Likewise, the same Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers Bundle is on sale on Amazon UK for £349.99 (£50 off).
