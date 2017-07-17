Get the chaotic co-op game Overcooked for 50 percent off today

You can grab one of last year's smash hit local co-op games today at a discount price. Chop vegetables, put the burgers on the buns, and deliver them without falling in the lava in Overcooked, which you can find for half off today on Bundle Stars.

Catastrophe is around every corner in Overcooked, and it's wonderfully chaotic as up to four of you try and cook up meals in increasingly awful locations for a kitchen. Tom's review from last year says it's "one of the most fun and challenging local co-op games ever made."

You can get the base game for 50 percent off today, and you can get The Lost Morsel DLC also for half off, which adds new levels and chefs to unlock. Overcooked is up at full price everywhere else today, so grab it while it's hot (but before it burns).

