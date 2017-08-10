Get an Intel Core i7-7800X CPU, ASRock X299 mobo, and case for $656

Threadripper is looking pretty muscular overall, though for gaming, Intel still has the edge. If that has you wanting to build a new system around one of Intel's Core X-series processors, check out this bundle deal at Newegg. Up for grabs is an Intel Core i7-7800X processor and ASRock Fatal1ty X299 Professional Gaming i9 motherboard.

Both items are on sale if purchased individually, and the motherboard even comes with a free Rosewill Magnetar case. That's actually also included through Newegg's bundle deal, which increases the value even further. Newegg's asking price for the bundle is $656 after a $10 mail-in-rebate. That's $120 off what it costs to buy the CPU and motherboard separately, and a savings of $220 if you factor in the case.

The Core i7-7800X is a Skylake-X processor with 6 cores and 12 threads. It's clocked at 3.5GHz to 4GHz, has 8.25 of L3 cache, and offers 28 PCIe lanes.

ASRock's Fatal1ty X299 Professional Gaming i9 motherboard is based in Intel's X299 chipset and is built on a 13 power phase design. It has four reinforced PCIe x16 slots, three M.2 ports, 10 SATA 6Gbps ports, dual GbE LAN, 10-gigabit LAN, onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and a host of other features.

You can grab the bundle deal here.

