Get an AMD Ryzen 7 1700X CPU and MSI X370 Gaming Plus motherboard for $300

The launch of AMD's second generation Ryzen lineup has led to some interesting deals and sales on the company's first generation parts. One of them is a combo offer that is currently available on Newegg—you can score a Ryzen 7 1700X processor and an MSI X370 Gaming Plus motherboard for $299.98 after cashing in a couple of mail-in-rebates.

Newegg is offering the bundle for $349.98, down from the combined list price of $379.98. What makes this a better deal, however, is that both products have a mail-in-rebate available—$30 for the CPU, and $20 for the motherboard.

For anyone who needs a refresher, the Ryzen 7 1700X is an 8-core/16-thread CPU with a 3.4GHz base clock and 3.8GHz turbo clock, and 16MB of L3 cache. It doesn't have all of the same optimizations as AMD's second generation Ryzen chips, but you can still build a fast gaming PC around it by pairing it with a fast GPU. It's also multiplier unlocked and will typically do 3.9-4.0GHz with a good cooler, effectively matching the 1800X.

The motherboard is one of the cheaper X370 options out there. It has two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, a single PCIe 2.0 x16 slot, three PCIe 2.0 x1 slots, six SATA 6Gbps ports, and an M.2 slot.

You can grab this combo here.

