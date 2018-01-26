Get a 240GB solid state drive for $70 and a 4TB hard drive for $100

If you're planning a new build, you may have decided to roll with a solid state drive for you OS and games, and a hard drive for bulk storage chores. It's a sensible approach, giving you the best of both worlds without breaking the bank. It's even better when you can grab one or the other on sale, or both, as is the case here.

Over at Newegg, the vendor is offering a couple of Shell Shocker deals on storage. One is for a Toshiba TR200 series 240GB SSD priced at $70 after applying promo code EMCSPERU2 at checkout.

The TR200 is a 2.5-inch SATA-based drive. It's rated to deliver up to 555MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 540MB/s of sequential write performance. In our tests, the TR200 is slower than a lot of SSDs, but still much faster than an HDD (check out our top picks here).

For bulk storage, there is also promo code available for WD's Blue 4TB HDD—80122EDSS02. It knocks the price down to $100. This is a slower spinning 5,400 RPM HDD with 64MB of cache.

You can find the Toshiba TR200 240GB SSD here and the WD Blue 4TB HDD here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.