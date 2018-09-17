Popular

Get a 1TB Crucial MX500 solid state drive for $151 today

By

One of the best blends of performance, capacity, and price.

Crucial's MX500 1TB solid state drive has long been our top recommendation for builders looking for solution with a high bang-for-buck. The value proposition is even better today, because you can snag it for $150.99 on Rakuten.

It's priced at $178, but if you apply coupon code KEY27 at checkout, it will chop $27.01 off the price. It's a one-time use code that is valid until the end of Wednesday, September 19.

While you have a couple of days to decide, this is an even easier recommendation at this price. We highlighted this same drive a few months ago when it was marked down to $216, which at the time was the cheapest we'd ever seen it.

The MX500 is a 2.5-inch SATA 6Gbps drive. It doesn't offer the same performance as an NVMe drive, but is plenty fast for most users. For the money, it's also more capacious—you won't find a 1TB NVMe SSD for $150. Short and sweet, this is one of the best SSD values right now.

Go here to get this drive.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

