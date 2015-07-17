Gearbox is "on the brink" of working on a new Brothers in Arms game

With most major shooters departing classic war settings in favour of futuristic or modern themes, there's been a surge of demand for World War II games to make a comeback. While Call of Duty and Battlefield don't look likely to plumb the depths of history again any time soon, we can invest our hopes in Gearbox's Brothers in Arms series.

According to studio founder Randy Pitchford, the series hasn't been permanently put to bed. Indeed, Pitchford wants to bring it back, but in an interview with IGN he lays out all the things that need to happen before it can.

"I think the next Brothers in Arms game has to be authentic and we have been working on that," he told IGN. "I feel we have unfinished business there with both the fiction and the history and I’d like to get into that. I spend a lot of time thinking about it."

Echoing similar statements made yesterday about the Duke Nukem series, Pitchford said it would take the involvement of third parties and partners in order to reinvigorate the classic World War II shooter series. Once that's done, the studio may embark on actually developing it.

"I feel like I’m on the brink of it, but we’re not quite there yet," he said. "Once it happens development will really take off and then sometime after that - if we don’t completely kill ourselves - we’ll announce. But we’re in the incubation phase with the next one there, for sure."

The last major game in the series, Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway, released in 2008. Since then there have been several iOS and Android instalments, but news regarding a major entry has been thin on the ground. While we wait for more news, why not revisit the first entry in the series? Ben Griffin reckons you should.