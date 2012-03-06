Game of Thrones trailer and screenshots makes camp in Castlewood

[VAMS id="ApVvT49xL4h13"]

Contrary to the Stark slogan, winter isn't coming, it's going, but then winters here don't last for years on end and we don't have to worry about bands of marauding wights charging over Hadrian's wall every time it snows. Westeros is a tough place to grow old. If the wildling bandits and the wolves don't get you, there's always the chance of a treacherous lord's knife in your spine. Cyanide's Game of Thrones RPG is going to have to be pretty expansive encompass the political turmoil and casual brutality of George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels.

The latest trailer and screenshots show a fort belonging to the Lord of Castlewood. He stood on the side of the mad king, Aerys Targaryen, during the uprising that crushed him. That makes him an unpopular man, but Castlewood will act as a safe haven for your character, Ser Alester. Take a tour of the Lord of Castlewood's abode and check out a really ugly dog with these screenshots.