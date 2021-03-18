Game companies speak out against anti-Asian violence after mass shooting

Several game companies on Wednesday expressed support for the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities following a string of murders in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday night. Microsoft, Sony, and others have thrown their support behind the #StopAsianHate hashtag on Twitter.

The alleged shooter targeted three spas and killed eight people: seven of them women, and six of Asian descent, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Just last week, US President Joe Biden mentioned "vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who've been attacked, harassed, blamed, and scapegoated" during the coronavirus pandemic, which former President Trump frequently referred to as the "China virus." The group Stop AAPI Hate, which was formed in 2020 to track incidents of hate against Asian Americans, has recorded more than 3,800 incidents since March 2020, and hate crimes in major cities have increased by 150 percent since 2019.

Several game companies, including Bandai Namco and Ubisoft, have tweeted support of the #StopAsianHate hashtag, and Sony and Bungie have committed to donating to organizations working to make a difference.

We are troubled by a recent pattern of violence targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. It’s time to take action. SIE is making a donation to Stop AAPI Hate, and we hope you can too. Learn how you can help here: https://t.co/vVdvczmgmeMarch 17, 2021 See more

Bungie stands with our Asian American & Pacific Islander communities, and we have made a donation to provide support and advocacy to those in need.Please support our AAPI families and friends. #StopAAPIHateLearn more, and join us by donating to: https://t.co/hlZWs8YQgGMarch 17, 2021 See more

In February, Twitch tweeted: "Violent hate crimes and speech against Asians & Asian Americans have seen a sharp increase during this pandemic. Join us in taking a stand against xenophobia & violence by raising awareness within your communities and supporting charitable organizations." Twitch has also promoted tweets from streamers sharing resources and their personal stories.

Violent hate crimes and speech against Asians & Asian Americans have seen a sharp increase during this pandemic. Join us in taking a stand against xenophobia & violence by raising awareness within your communities and supporting charitable organizations. https://t.co/Ek0jlk4gGFFebruary 26, 2021 See more

In the wake of Tuesday's shooting, some streamers have chosen to stream in support of Asian American charities. Game designer and streamer Nina Freeman highlighted Red Canary Song, and translator Kazuma Hashimoto collected more than $3,000 in donations for the Asian Mental Health Collective. You can find more information and resources concerning anti-Asian violence collected here.