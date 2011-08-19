From Dust DRM requires internet connection to launch, players experiencing bugs and crashes

Three weeks ago, Ubisoft insisted that their god game, From Dust would "not require a permanent online connection" to play. RPS also spotted a forum post from a Ubisoft employee who wrote that From Dust will have "a one time only activation. After which you will be able to play the game offline."

After a last minute delay , From Dust is finally out, and while it doesn't require a constant internet connection, you will need to be hooked up to the web to launch the game. RPS note that the Ubisoft forum post has since been changed to say "'From Dust' requires an internet connection when you start the game."

That's not the only problem. Players have had problems getting From Dust to load, and many more have been complaining about a lack of graphical options, no anti-aliasing and a 30fps cap.

Ubisoft have since posted asking players experiencing problems with From Dust to contact customer support. "Reporting the issues to them, is the first step to them creating a patch," they say. The Ubisoft forum manager recommends that players interested in getting a refund should also contact Ubisoft support .

To find out what the game underneath the controversy is like, check out our From Dust review .