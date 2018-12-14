Free Dishonored 2 DLC makes the world black and white

I am just on the cusp of diving into Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, so the arrival of a couple of free modes is rather timely. For the price of making a Bethesda.net account, you can get your hands on the new Black and White mode and Mission+ mode, along with the original pre-order bonus for Dishonored 2: the Imperial Assassin’s Pack. They’re available for both Dishonored 2 and Death of the Outsider.

Black and White mode, you’ll be shocked to learn, slaps a black and white filter over the world, aside from blood, which remains red. You can turn it on and off at any time. I chopped this poor man in half to demonstrate and feel pretty bad.

Mission+ gives you access to your full arsenal of weapons and fancy powers and unleashes you on missions you’ve already completed. So you can go all the way back to the start and cause some havoc.

If you don’t already have the Imperial Assassin’s Pack, you can it from your cabin in the Dreadful Wale. Here’s what you’ll get inside:

Duelist’s Luck bone charm

Void Favor bone charm

In-game Antique Serkonan Guitar for Emily or Corvo to interact with

In-game book: Goodbye, Karnaca – A Musician’s Farewell

500 bonus coins

You can grab the lot now.