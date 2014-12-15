Fourth Assassin's Creed: Unity patch delayed for "quality control" reasons

Saying, apparently without any trace of irony, that "Rigorous quality control is of paramount importance to us," Ubisoft has put the fourth Assassin's Creed: Unity patch on hold while it continues to "refurbish" the Paris map.

The update, intended to fix problems relating to stability, performance, online matchmaking, and connectivity—in other words, pretty much everything—was supposed to be out today, but Ubisoft is "choosing to hold off until we can give you the improvements we've promised," it announced on the Live Updates site it established shortly following the launch of Assassin's Creed: Unity, so that players could more easily track the status of its playability.

"We are committed to delivering major performance improvements, which requires that we refurbish the Paris map and that will take a few more days to hit the high level of quality our players deserve," it added. A specific release date for the patch, which as mentioned will be the fourth major update since Unity came out a little over a month ago, was not indicated.