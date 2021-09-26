Four years in, Foxhole now has Foxholes

After four years of early access development, MMO shooter Foxhole has added Foxholes. The latest update, Entrenched, overhauled mechanics surrounding digging in and building bunkers in Foxhole. Already quite extensive, players can now makes new shapes of defenses, add searchlights to bunkers, large radar facilities, and much more customizable lines of sandbags, barbed wire, and tank traps.

Foxhole is an isometric shooter where players both fuel and fight their own war. Every entrenched position has to be built, every rifle manufactured, every uniform delivered to the line, and every body in a bayonet charge controlled by a human player.

But perhaps most importantly, a soldier with a shovel can now dig a proper Foxhole. Prior to this, the closest thing to a proper scrape, ranger grave, dugout, or other manner of improvised fighting position was a kind of covered pillbox.

(Image credit: Siege Camp)

Jokes aside, Foxhole is a large and ambitious game that sees one or two major updates each year. It's very much a team game dominated by player groups, and this year's update seems to really reinforce that by adding more complex defensive elements to front-line combat.

You can read the full text of the Entrenched update on Steam.