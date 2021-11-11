Where to find the Heights of Mulege treasure chest in Forza Horizon 5

Looking for the weekly treasure chest in Forza Horizon 5? There's already plenty to do in the latest Forza instalment, whether that's looking for the Star 27 mural or trying to locate Barn Finds . And Forza's Series' and seasons will add even more activities over the coming months.

Now that Series 1 is here, you can expect to find new challenges and rewards to unlock across the next four weeks. Each season—or week—within the series has a treasure chest to locate, and this guide will show you where to find it. Here's the Forza Horizon 5 treasure chest location for Heights of Mulege in Series 1.

Forza Horizon 5 treasure chest locations: Heights of Mulege

These new weekly treasure chests are found under the Accolades menu. This week it's the Heights of Mulege, so if you want to get your hands on the treasure, you'll need to complete the Danger Sign jump challenge with two or more stars. This is located just to the north of Mulege—if you're having trouble completing the challenge, try a car with more power and give yourself a big run up.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

With that challenge out of the way, it's time to find the treasure chest. A red circle will appear on your map to help you narrow down the location. If you want it narrowed down even further, it's located in the Baja California region, just to the northwest of Mulege. You can check the map above if you're not sure where to look.

Drive into the chest to claim your reward of 50,000 CR and a Wheelspin.