How to check if Forza Horizon 5 servers are down

Stay up to date with Forza's server status.

Forza Horizon 5 servers
If you're looking for the Forza Horizon 5 server status, this guide has you covered. Now that Forza's latest instalment is finally here, it wouldn't be surprising to see issues with server stability as more and more of us jump into the game—especially when there were around 800,000 people in pre-access.

Some players have reported problems with Forza Horizon 5 crashing on startup. But if you're having trouble connecting to the servers and can't play with friends as a result, there are a few places you can check before you start looking at your own network. Here's where to find the Forza Horizon 5 server status. 

Forza Horizon 5 servers: How to check if they're down 

If you find you're having trouble connecting to Forza Horizon 5's servers, the best place to check is the Forza Support Twitter account. It keeps up to date with various issues, fixes, and connection problems and is likely to be your best bet for those updates.

An alternative is to use a third-party site like DownDetector to see if any issues have been reported that the official channels may not have picked up on yet. Reddit is often also a good source to check as people will often post if they're having problems connecting to the game—just be sure to check the newer topics.

If your friends are able to connect to the game without issue, the problem could be with your network. The official Forza Support website has a page to help you troubleshoot basic connection problems, so that's as good a place to start as any. And with any luck, you'll be back behind the wheel in no time.

