Forza Horizon 5 hasn't released, but there are already 800,000 people playing it

Quick off the blocks.

Forza Horizon 5
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Forza Horizon 5 will be available from November 9 on Steam, the Microsoft Store, Xbox, and Game Pass. Unless you're one of those who paid for the Premium Edition or the Premium Add-Ons Bundle, in which case you've been playing it since November 5. You might think that being on Game Pass would cut down on the number of people willing to fork out for the full thing, but apparently not. As VGC noticed, the in-game Hall of Fame leaderboard already has 800,000 players on it.

This latest open-world racer is set in Mexico, and adds a new event type called expeditions and a custom race creator called Event Labs. Apart from that, it's the same Forza Horizon as always—only better. As Phil Savage wrote in his review, "I can't really criticise Forza Horizon 5 for not making big, sweeping changes for the sake of it feeling more different. It's easy to forget given how effortless everything feels, but the sheer detail of the environments and the level of craft evident in each of the over 500 cars is astounding. Forza Horizon 5 isn't a full sim, sure, but nor is it simplistic. Each car has its own personality, and it's capable of offering a serious challenge if you turn off the many optional assists. It's just realistic enough to give each car a personality, and the detail in their modelling is absurd—their interiors lovingly recreated for the Forzavista viewing mode."

Phil gave Forza Horizon 5 a score of 90, and had praise for its refinement, the speed at which you unlock cars, and the vibrancy of the Mexican setting and especially its weather.  As he concluded, "While I'd love to know what Forza Horizon would look like if it had any serious rivals forcing it towards greater innovation, I'll happily make do with playing the most polished and confident Forza Horizon game made to date."

