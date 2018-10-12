The dumbest cars in Forza Horizon 4

As with every new Playground release, Forza Horizon 4 packs a ridiculously lengthy car list, which ranges from titillating gearhead fantasies, like the 2019 Porche 911, to random curios for dummies like me (you can drive a 1926 Bugatti for some reason). But just because it has four wheels doesn't mean you should drive it. We perused the Forza Horizon 4 car list to highlight some of the funniest, strangest automobiles you can pull off the lot in this season's beatific English outback.

BMW Isetta 300 Export

I don't know why Europe has such a fascination with tiny three-wheeled cars but the BMW Isetta 300 Export is arguably the cutest of them. Clowns not included.

2016 Volvo Iron Knight

According to my research, this behemoth is currently clocked as the "world's fastest big rig," which I have to imagine is a title that doesn't get contested all that often. Still, if you're tired of racing and want to roleplay some Euro Truck Simulator you could do worse than this 2,400 HP war machine.

GMC Vandura G-1500

Honestly, if someone could please give me a custom Ninja Turtles paint job for this thing, I would be eternally grateful.

Mercedes-Benz UNIMOG U5023

I've always wanted to road race while carrying a literal house on the back of my truck.

Meyers Manx

It's a dune buggy—or, wait, is that just a glorified golf cart? Whatever it is, I feel like if you place last in an online race, Playground should force you to drive this thing for the following 30 minutes.

1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe

It comes with its very own Tommy Gun.

2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO

From what I understand, the Donkervoort D8 GTO is one of the fastest cars you'll ever see on the street. I suppose that makes sense, considering how its tires seem to be bigger than the vehicle frame itself.

Volkswagen Type-2 De luxe

Yes, you can drive a VW bus in Forza Horizon 4. And no, officer, I promise you, that's not mine and I have no idea how it got there.

2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST

It's the Warthog, from Halo! It doesn't have that same floaty suspension we love, but you can drive the Warthog around England. As far as I know it doesn't come equipped with a gatling gun, nor are there any jump pads to send it flying, but we can still make do.

Willys MB Jeep

If you're looking for a little milsim glamor in your driving game but find that Warthog to be a little too garish, don't worry. This little number will let you relive the horror of the Great War.

1962 Peel P50

Peel is a car manufacturer on based on the Isle of Mann responsible for these truly feckless single-seated tricycle automobiles. Naturally you can tool around the northern countryside in a 1962 model in Forza Horizon 4, which might be the single most British thing about this game.

2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler

If the Peel isn't your bag and you're looking to class up your motorized tricycle, go take the Morgan 3 Wheeler for a spin. Just remember that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

1939 Maserati 8CTF

Imagine if you told your friends that you had a Maserati in your garage and they came over to see this hotdog-looking ass thing.